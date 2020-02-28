Why Acquisition & Coordination of First Responders Data On COVID-19 Becoming Critically Essential

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- How the first hours, days and weeks of a potential terror or biological attack or the rise of a new infectious disease are managed, has a huge impact on the outcome. The quicker it is identified, the faster the wheels will turn in looking to prevent, contain and cure or eradicate its effects. An article on Infection Control and Epidemiology describing and summing it up in this manner: "Infectious disease disasters are events that involve a biological agent/disease and that result in mass casualties, such as a bioterrorism attack, a pandemic, or an outbreak of an emerging infectious disease. Infectious disease disasters are different from other types of disasters because they increase the risk of communicable disease spread during and after the incident. Subsequently, they involve the need for specialized mitigation, planning, and response interventions to prevent and control the spread of disease. As experts in the fields of surveillance, epidemiology, and prevention of communicable disease spread, infection preventionists play a critical role in emergency management of infectious disease disasters at the personal, hospital/healthcare facility, and community level. Emergency management of infectious disease disasters is a multi-departmental and multi-agency endeavor that encompasses the four principles of emergency management: mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery." Active companies in the markets this week include Hawkeye Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: HWKE), Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX), NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC), Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD).

Another article on Enhancing Surveillance to Detect and Characterize Infectious Disease Threats, by the NAS, said two of the broad themes facing the country are that the nation is facing an increased threat from infectious disease outbreaks, both intentional from terrorists and natural from emerging and re-emerging pathogens and that the nature of many bioterror threats (e.g., a high degree of infectiousness or severe morbidity, short incubation period, decreasing effectiveness of treatment as the disease progresses) necessitates a very rapid medical response to prevent most of the casualties. It poses that:" Electronically reported data can be more easily aggregated and analyzed for patterns that indicate a possible outbreak of naturally occurring or bioterrorism-caused disease. Early trend detection by public health can be shared with clinicians… and other notification systems, thus creating a circle of enhanced diagnosis, case reporting, infection control, and treatment. Technology is expected to increase the availability, speed, accuracy, and utility of diagnostic tests, which would contribute to recognition of… disease outbreaks…

Hawkeye Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: HWKE) NEWS: Hawkeye Systems Signs LOI with Major n95 Mask distributer in Taiwan to Rapidly Produce Smart Masks for Bio-surveillance Response to Coronavirus Outbreak - Hawkeye Systems has entered into an LOI with Arizona Asian Pacific Trade and Consulting, a major protective mask company in Taiwan, to enable the rapid production of a customized smart mask to aid in the response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The smart mask will integrate with Hawkeye's jointly developed in-depth camera, known as the Hawkeye [N-DEPTH] Body Camera, to bolster bio-surveillance by first responders and others monitoring and managing the global COVID-19 crisis.

To help generate better information and in turn, more effective decision support during pandemics, bio-terrorist attacks and other potential bio outbreaks, Hawkeye is working to add smart functionality to current best-in-breed masks (N95 or better). The advanced technology will work with existing masks as well, but the thought is that close integration with the manufacturer may bring more rapid innovation to the mask, said Corby Marshall, CEO of Hawkeye.

"The present COVID-19 situation throughout the world is obviously fluid and there are a lot of unknowns," Marshall said. "We believe the application of this technology now with current best practices can help improve the data surrounding the crisis."Read this full press release and more HWKE news here: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-hwke/



Other recent developments in the markets this week include:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) recently announced that its Logix Smart Coronavirus COVID-19 Test has obtained regulatory clearance to be sold as an in vitro diagnostic ("IVD") for the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) in markets that accept CE-marking as valid regulatory approval, and is now available for purchase from the Company's Utah-based ISO-13485:2016 certified facility.

The Declaration of Conformity for the Logix Smart COVID-19 test confirms that it meets the Essential Requirements of the European Community's In-Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device Directive (IVDD 98/79/EC), permitting export and sales of the product as an IVD to commence immediately in the European Community. Co-Diagnostics shipped samples of the Research Use Only version of its test to distributors in Italy and Germany last week, which allows future customers to confirm the quality and sensitivity of the product prior to the IVD being available, and the Company to accelerate the sales efforts of its diagnostic. Many other global markets also accept a CE marking as valid regulatory approval following routine local product registration, which allows sales of the Company's IVD into these areas.

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) recently confirmed public disclosures in articles by various industry journals and other articles, that it is working on developing a treatment for the novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV, or the Wuhan coronavirus. "We have already initiated a program for developing a treatment for the 2019-nCOV," said Anil R. Diwan, PhD, President and Executive Chairman of the Company, adding, "Our platform technology enables possibly the most rapid pathway for new drug development against viral diseases. Of course, we will need support from governmental and international agencies such as the US CDC, WHO, and Chinese CDC to successfully develop these treatments, and, if developed, to get them to the patients in the fastest possible time. At this time, the Company does not have a collaboration with any of these agencies, and we have not been contacted by any of these entities or asked to develop a treatment for this virus. We had collaborations with the CDC and USAMRIID in the past. The Company intends to pursue a relevant collaboration for testing of our drug candidates soon."

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) recently announced progress in its efforts to develop a novel vaccine to protect against coronavirus disease COVID-19. Novavax has produced and is currently assessing multiple nanoparticle vaccine candidates in animal models prior to identifying an optimal candidate for human testing, which is expected to begin by the end of spring 2020.

Novavax created the COVID-19 vaccine candidates using its proprietary recombinant protein nanoparticle technology platform to generate antigens derived from the coronavirus spike (S) protein. Novavax expects to utilize its proprietary Matrix-M adjuvant with its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to enhance immune responses.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) recently announced the initiation of two Phase 3 clinical studies to evaluate the safety and efficacy of remdesivir in adults diagnosed with COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). These randomized, open-label, multicenter studies will enroll approximately 1,000 patients at medical centers primarily across Asian countries, as well as other countries globally with high numbers of diagnosed cases, beginning in March. The studies will assess two dosing durations of remdesivir, administered intravenously. The initiation of these studies follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) rapid review and acceptance of Gilead's investigational new drug (IND) filing for remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19.

The new clinical studies expand the ongoing research into remdesivir, which includes two clinical trials in China'sHubei province led by the China-Japan Friendship Hospital as well as the recently initiated clinical trial in the United States led by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). Gilead has donated drug and provided scientific input for these studies, with results from those in China expected in April.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated twenty five hundred dollars for news coverage of the press release issued by Hawkeye Systems, Inc. by Company. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact

Email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757