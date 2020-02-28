Anzeige
WKN: 923940 ISIN: US1597651066 Ticker-Symbol: CDR 
Frankfurt
28.02.20
08:00 Uhr
0,735 Euro
-0,020
-2,65 %
ACCESSWIRE
28.02.2020 | 15:20
Charles & Colvard, Ltd.: Charles & Colvard to Present at the 2020 LD Micro Virtual Conference on March 4, 2020

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2020 / Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR), the original and leading worldwide source of created moissanite, announced that Suzanne Miglucci, President and CEO, and Clint J. Pete, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the third annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 12:20 p.m. ET.

A link to the live and archived webcast of the presentation may be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website: https://ir.charlesandcolvard.com/events.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) believes luxury can be beautiful and conscientious. As an e-commerce driven business, the Company brings revolutionary gemstones and jewelry to market through the use of innovative technology and direct-to-consumer engagement. Charles & Colvard is the original pioneer of lab-created moissanite, a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide. Consumers seek Charles & Colvard fashion, bridal and fine jewelry because of its exceptional quality, incredible value and shared beliefs in environmental and social responsibility. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in North Carolina's Research Triangle. For more information, please visit https://www.charlesandcolvard.com/.

Contacts:
Clint J. Pete
Chief Financial Officer
919-468-0399
cpete@charlesandcolvard.com

Jenny Kobin
Investor Relations
800-695-0650
Jenny.Kobin@IRAdvisory.com

SOURCE: Charles & Colvard, Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/578339/Charles-Colvard-to-Present-at-the-2020-LD-Micro-Virtual-Conference-on-March-4-2020

