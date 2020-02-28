Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2020) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA), Canada's most innovative cannabis extractor, has been granted a patent for the acetylation of cannabinoids. More specifically, the patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office describes a process for acetylating delta 9-tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC"), and subsequent refinement into THC-O-Acetate.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Nextleaf" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/

Ryan Ko, Chief Technology Officer, stated: "Nextleaf's patented process produces THC-O-Acetate, a cannabinoid-derived metabolic prodrug with potentially very unique medicinal benefits associated with efficient and targeted drug delivery. Anecdotal accounts have reported gradual onset, longer lasting benefits, and altered psychological effects when compared to THC."

Prodrugs utilize various physical and chemical modifications to improve features of active drugs. In other words, a drug remains inactive while in its prodrug form and after being delivered to its target it is metabolized and becomes active, allowing the drug to take effect. Maintaining the integrity of the molecule and its ability to deliver drugs to precisely targeted areas in the body may significantly reduce consumption quantities for desired effects as well as reduce unintended side effects.

Paul Pedersen, co-founder and CEO, stated: "With this new U.S. patent, we are able to efficiently modify and potentially improve upon the medicinal properties of a natural product that has been in use for thousands of years. As large pharmaceutical companies look to enter this space we believe such IP protected processes and resulting products will draw a lot of attention."

Nextleaf owns a portfolio of 14 issued patents and over 60 pending patents for to the extraction, purification, and formulation of cannabinoids. The company commenced revenue in December 2019 from royalties earned on its patent portfolio and expects opportunities to commercialize this new patent through IP licensing to pharmaceutical companies or producing IP protected cannabinoid products where legal jurisdictions allow.

The company's industrial-scale extraction and purification plant in Coquitlam, B.C. has a design capacity to process 600 kg per day of dried cannabis biomass into refined oils. Nextleaf also generates revenues by supplying THC and CBD oils through Nextleaf Labs, a Health Canada licensed Standard Processor.

The shares are trading at $0.30.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.NextleafSolutions.com, call 604-283-2301 (ext. 201) or email investors@NextleafSolutions.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52942