Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Feb-2020 / 15:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 27/02/2020) of GBP55.26m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 27/02/2020) of GBP39.46m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 27/02/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 189.26p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 184.65p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 171.75p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (9.25%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 108.94p 14500000 ZDP share price 111.50p Premium to NAV 2.35% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 27/02/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 49715 EQS News ID: 986669 End of Announcement EQS News Service

