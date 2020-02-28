

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Five more countries have reported the outbreak of coronavirus as the World Health Organization warned that most if not all countries should expect the deadly virus entering their territory.



New Zealand, Belarus, the Netherlands, Nigeria and Lithuania confirmed their first cases Friday.



Infection in Nigeria's Lagos state is the first case reported in sub-Saharan Africa.



More than 50 countries have reported coronavirus cases so far. China confirmed 327 new cases and 44 deaths, which is the lowest daily increase for a month. Most of those deaths occurred in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.



South Korea has the biggest outbreak outside China, with 2,337 cases.



Mongolian President Battulga Khaltmaa is reportedly in quarantine after returning from China.



Big public events are being canceled in many parts of the world over COVID-19 contamination fears. The Geneva motor show in Switzerland has been canceled, while the Tokyo Olympics is under threat of cancellation.



However, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said at a conference call Thursday that IOC is fully committed to successful Olympic Games in Tokyo, which is scheduled to start on July 24.



The Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido has declared a state of emergency. Japan's Kyodo news agency reported that a British passenger of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, who tested positive for coronavirus, has died.



Iran has canceled Friday prayers in Tehran and 22 other provincial capitals.



Stock markets around the world have fallen for the sixth day over coronavirus fears.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX