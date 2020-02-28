The Best Mass Notification Software Quadrant Score of 2020 Announced by 360Quadrants

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Everbridge Inc, OnSolve, and Honeywell have been listed as Visionary Leaders in the Mass Notification Software segment on 360Quadrants

Mass Notification Software is used to send one-way messages to notify the public of an emergency. Mass notification systems are used by emergency management organizations; fire and police departments; cities and communities; federal, state, and local governments; businesses; building owners; and building management companies. The system provides updates and real-time instructions to keep people safe and secure during a crisis. Organizations can contact people via prerecorded phone calls, text messages, emails, or social media.

360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Best Mass Notification Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research based on data from annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, whitepapers, and various directories and databases to rate the companies in every quadrant.

Everbridge Inc, OnSolve, and Honeywell are rated on 360Quadrants using the following methodology:

A list of vendors (competitors) is generated after conducting extensive research. A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders-industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts-based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a)Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

b)Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a) Buyers

b) Industry Experts

c) 360Quadrants

d) AnalystsVendors (Competitors) The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor). After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.

Quadrants are updated every six months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the Mass Notification Software market. 360Quadrants covers 54 companies in the Mass Notification Software space and places the top 23 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 23 companies are categorized under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.

360Quadrants also lists the 20 best companies in the Mass Notification Software space.

360Quadrants recognizes Everbridge Inc, Onsolve, Honeywell, Siemens Ag, Eaton Corporation, Blackberry Limited, Desktop Alert Inc, Blackboard Inc, Xmatters Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, and Tyco Integrated Security as Visionary Leaders; Singlewire Software, Alertus Technologies, Federal Signal Corporation, Omnilert, Rave Mobile Safety, Regroup Mass Notification, and ATI as Innovators; and The Mircom Group of Companies, F24 Group, Guardly, American Signal Corporation, and Valcom as Emerging Companies. The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular Mass Notification Software comparisons between vendors.

