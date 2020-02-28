Anzeige
WKN: 4053 ISIN: GB0007816068 Ticker-Symbol:  
PR Newswire
28.02.2020 | 15:40
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, February 28

28 February 2020

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
(the "Company")

Notification of Board Changes

The Board of the Company hereby announces that Mr Neil Collins has retired as a Director of the Company with immediate effect.

- ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Victoria Hale
Company Secretary

Frostrow Capital LLP

020 3 170 8732

