28.02.2020
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, February 28

Legal Entity Identifier 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Results of the Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC held on Friday, 28 February 2020, all resolutions were duly passed. Details of the proxy votes received can be found on the Company's website www.finsburygt.com

A copy of the full text of the special resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting has been lodged with the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The special business resolutions will additionally be filed with Companies House.

The special business resolutions passed were as follows:

  1. To authorise the Directors to allot equity securities up to a nominal amount of £5,209,418

  2. *To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights on the sale of equity securities up to a nominal amount of £5,209,418

  3. *To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights on the sale of Treasury Shares up to a nominal amount of £5,209,418 and to sell Treasury Shares at a discount to the net asset value per share providing that such discount is narrower than that at which they were bought.

  4. *To authorise the Company to buy back Shares up to a maximum of 31,235,669 Shares; and

  5. *To authorise the Directors to convene any general meeting of the Company (other than annual general meetings) by notice of at least 14 clear days' notice

    *Special Resolution

    28 February 2020

    For further information please contact

    Victoria Hale

    Frostrow Capital LLP

    Company Secretary

    Telephone 020 3170 8732

    Disclaimer: Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

