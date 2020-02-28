PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2020 / Sonnet BioTherapeutics, Inc., a company developing innovative targeted biologic drugs with enhanced single- or bi-specific mechanisms, announced today that Jay Cross, Chief Financial Officer, will present a corporate overview at the 40th Annual Cowen Health Care Conference in Boston, MA held March 2-4, 2020.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Presentation Details:

40th Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Presentation Time: 8:30am ET

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Founded in 2011, Sonnet BioTherapeutics is an oncology-focused biotechnology company with a proprietary platform for innovating biologic drugs of single- or bi-specific action. Known as F H AB™ (Fully Human Albumin Binding), the technology utilizes a fully human single chain antibody fragment (scFv) that binds to and "hitch-hikes" on human serum albumin (HSA) for transport to target tissues. F H AB™ is the foundation of a modular, plug-and-play construct for potentiating a range of large molecule therapeutic classes, including cytokines, peptides, antibodies and vaccines.

Sonnet Biotherapeutics Investor Contact

Alan Lada

Solebury Trout

617-221-8006

alada@soleburytrout.com

SOURCE: Sonnet BioTherapeutics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/578349/Sonnet-BioTherapeutics-to-Present-at-the-40th-Annual-Cowen-Health-Care-Conference