GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.02.2020 | 16:29
Sveriges Riksbank: Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Bonds

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2020-03-05

Maturity DateLoanISIN CodeCouponVolume, SEK million
2025-05-121058SE00056766082.50 %500 +/- 250
2028-05-121060SE00094963670.75 %500 +/- 250


Settlement date 2020-03-09

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on March 5, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1058 and 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1060

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET) ON MARCH 5, 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se

