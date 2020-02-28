Technavio has been monitoring the medical device security solutions market and it is poised to grow by USD 301.04 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200228005194/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Device Security Solutions Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Medical Device Security Solutions Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Medical Device Security Solutions Market is segmented as below:

Devices

Wearable and External Medical Devices

Hospital Medical Devices

Internally Embedded Medical Devices

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Medical Device Security Solutions Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our medical device security solutions market report covers the following areas:

Medical Device Security Solutions Market Size

Medical Device Security Solutions Market Trends

Medical Device Security Solutions Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing demand for cloud-based solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the medical device security solutions market growth during the next few years.

Medical Device Security Solutions Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the medical device security solutions market, including some of the vendors such as Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., ClearDATA Networks Inc., CloudPassage Inc., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, McAfee LLC and Palo Alto Networks Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the medical device security solutions market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Medical Device Security Solutions Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist medical device security solutions market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the medical device security solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medical device security solutions market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical device security solutions market vendors

