Augmentum Fintech Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Neil England 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Non-executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Augmentum Fintech plc b) LEI

213800OTQ44T555I8S71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares")





GB00BG12XV81 b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 94 pence 30,000 d) Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume





- Price







30,000





94 pence e) Date of the transaction

28 February 2020 f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC