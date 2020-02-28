Anzeige
PR Newswire
28.02.2020 | 16:52
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Augmentum Fintech Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, February 28

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Neil England
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-executive Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Augmentum Fintech plc
b)LEI
213800OTQ44T555I8S71
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares")


GB00BG12XV81
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
94 pence30,000
d)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price



30,000


94 pence
e)Date of the transaction
28 February 2020
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC

