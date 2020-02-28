Resort Save Announces Partnership with Global Emergency Travel Services

Valuable Travel Protection Services for Resort Save Customers, as Offered by Global Emergency Travel Services, Are Also Included in this Exciting Partnership

LONGWOOD, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2020 / The founders of Resort Save are pleased to announce that they are now partnering with Global Emergency Travel Services. The new partnership will allow Resort Save to offer new and existing customers valuable travel protection services when they book their vacation package directly with Resort Save.

To learn more about Resort Save and how they strive to ensure all of their customers can relax and have a great and affordable time on their vacations, please check out https://www.resortsave.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the timing for this new and exciting partnership could not be better. While taking a vacation, either domestically or internationally, should be fun and exciting, unexpected emergencies can arise and travelers need to protect themselves and their loved ones.

"As a company that continually seeks to offer customers valuable peace of mind when they travel, we find the products that Global Emergency Travel Services provides are a natural fit. Resort Save sends thousands of people on domestic and international trips every year and Resort Save is excited that they can offer each one of them access to the valuable services that Global Emergency Travel Services provides."

By partnering with Global Emergency Travel Services, Resort Save is able to offer their customers services such as emergency medical evacuation, medically necessary repatriation, hotel arrangements, lost luggage assistance, emergency pet housing and/or return, monitoring of treatment, among a list of 20-plus offers. Global Emergency Travel Services specializes in lifelines for almost any unexpected emergency while away from home.

Located in Longwood, Florida just outside of Orlando, Resort Save has been providing families with quality vacations at significantly reduced prices since 2002. Resort Save travels thousands of families annually in both domestic and international markets, with their most popular destinations being Orlando, Florida and the surrounding beaches, South Florida, Las Vegas, The Bahamas, Costa Rica, and Cancun Mexico.

Global Emergency Travel Services, which is located in Scottsdale, Arizona, has provided consumers with emergency travel protection since 2010.

About Resort Save:

Resort Save has been offering the best vacation packages in top tourist destinations at the lowest prices, since 1999. For more information go to their website at: https://www.resortsave.com/.

Resort Save

725 W SR 434, Suite E

Longwood, FL 32750

Contact:

Resort Save

usacare@resortsave.com

888-547-4522

SOURCE: Resort Save

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/578344/Resort-Save-Announces-Partnership-with-Global-Emergency-Travel-Services