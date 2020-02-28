Ananda Developments Plc - Total Voting Rights
PR Newswire
London, February 28
28 February 2020
ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC
("Ananda" or the "Company")
TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Ananda announces that the Company now has 441,097,220 ordinary shares of 0.2p each in issue ("Ordinary Shares"), each share carrying the right to one vote.
This figure of 441,097,220 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
-Ends-
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
