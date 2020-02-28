Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest multitouch attribution model for a wine and spirits manufacturing company. This case study offers insights into how food and beverage companies can enhance conversions and marketing efficiency.

Multi touch attribution modeling revolves around the use of data analysis models to determine the value of every marketing channel. The use of a customized, multi touch attribution model can help alcoholic beverages manufacturing businesses to gauge the efficiency of marketing channels and devise the best marketing mix.

The Business Problem: To deploy a multi touch attribution model that can help them gain predictive insights and analyze how changes in their present marketing plan can impact the outcomes. This alcoholic beverage manufacturing brand also wanted to improve short-term and long-term results by using the marketing mix.

The Solution Offered: The multi touch attribution modeling solution provided by Quantzig enabled the alcoholic beverage manufacturing brand to analyze the true value of marketing investments. In addition, the deployed multi touch attribution model also enabled the brand to identify the ideal marketing mix with the highest returns on investments.

How Quantzig's Multi Touch Attribution Modeling Solutions Helped the Client

Reconsider investments to maximize ROI from the most effective channels

Strengthen brand awareness through optimal ad placements

