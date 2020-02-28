Washington D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced an award of more than $7 million to a whistleblower whose information and assistance were critically important to the success of an enforcement action. The whistleblower provided extensive and sustained assistance, such as identifying witnesses.

"The whistleblower showed great tenacity and effort in attempting to expose the misconduct that was the basis for the SEC's action," said Jane Norberg, Chief of the SEC's Office of the Whistleblower. "The whistleblower's information and assistance helped the SEC staff devise an investigative plan, craft document requests, and ultimately bring an important enforcement action focusing on serious financial abuses."

The SEC has awarded approximately $394 million to 73 individuals since issuing its first award in 2012. All payments are made out of an investor protection fund established by Congress that is financed entirely through monetary sanctions paid to the SEC by securities law violators. No money has been taken or withheld from harmed investors to pay whistleblower awards. Whistleblowers may be eligible for an award when they voluntarily provide the SEC with original, timely, and credible information that leads to a successful enforcement action. Whistleblower awards can range from 10 percent to 30 percent of the money collected when the monetary sanctions exceed $1 million.

As set forth in the Dodd-Frank Act, the SEC protects the confidentiality of whistleblowers and does not disclose information that could reveal a whistleblower's identity.

For more information about the whistleblower program and how to report a tip, visit www.sec.gov/whistleblower.