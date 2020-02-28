The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Efore Oyj (Efore) held on February 25, 2020, approved the change of the company name to Enedo Oyj. As a consequence of the name change, Efore has changed its stock exchange ticker to ENEDO with an effect from the start of trading on February 28, 2020. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has changed the ticker code for forwards in Efore (EFO1V3). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=759880