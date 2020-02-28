NEX Exchange (NEXX) Withdrawal from NEX Exchange 28-Feb-2020 / 16:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following security will be withdrawn from NEX Exchange with effect from close of business today, 28/02/2020: Dozens Savings Plc 5.00% Secured Bonds due 1 March 2020 Symbol: DS01 Isin: GB00BJ09M815 The Regulation Department NEX Exchange London Fruit & Wool Exchange 1 Duval Square London E1 6PW Tel: 020 7818 9767 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 49727 EQS News ID: 986725 End of Announcement EQS News Service

