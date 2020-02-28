Get in touch for comprehensive solution insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent article that examines the role of predictive analytics in healthcare by listing out the top three ways predictive analytics and big data can help tackle a pandemic like a coronavirus

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

1. The role of predictive analytics in healthcare

2. Why advanced predictive analytics and big data can be the best hope in tackling the next coronavirus

The rapid outbreak and spread of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) have alarmed the global population due to the rising death toll and increasing cases of the virus attack being reported from various parts of the globe. Though the adverse impact of a global pandemic is real, the global population can take some solace in the fact that public healthcare officials today have at their disposal humungous troves of data sets and an array of powerful predictive analytics and big data tools that the previous generations lacked. However, the main challenge lies in analyzing these data sets to extract actionable information.

With quarantines, restrictions on travel, lock-downs, and accelerated research on drug development, the question that remains unanswered is- 'how can we prevent the outbreak of a pandemic?"

Predictive analytics in healthcare has played a key role in controlling the outbreak of diseases in the past. As a result, drug manufacturers and healthcare organizations are now focusing their resources on leveraging predictive analytics and big data to identify and recommend strategies to the World Health Organization (WHO) for disease quarantine and prevention.

According to Quantzig's predictive analytics experts, "With coronavirus spreading at an alarming rate data scientists and researchers across the globe are now analyzing patient datasets to correlate the information with the past data to identify breakthroughs in the coronavirus drug discovery."

How Predictive Analytics and Big Data Can Help Tackle a Pandemic

1: Identify Coronavirus Patterns in Health Records

2: Analyze Data Obtained from Geographic Information Systems

3: Personalize Diagnosis and Treatments

