Following an authorization from the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), held on February 17, 2020, the Board of Collector has resolved on a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to one (1) new share for every one (1) share held. The subscription price is SEK 10.00 per share. The Ex-date is March 2, 2020. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of forwards in Collector (COLL). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=759882