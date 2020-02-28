Regulatory News:

NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO) (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205 the ''Company'') a late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announced its unaudited annual revenues for Q4 and the unaudited revenues for the year ended December 31, 2019.

2019 Revenues

In K€ Twelve months Ended December 31st, 2019 Twelve months Ended December 31st, 2018 Revenues 68 105 Of which licenses Of which services 68 99 Other sales 6

Revenue for Q4 2019

In K€ Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Revenues 20 11 32 5 Of which licenses Of which services 20 11 32 5

Activity and results

Nanobiotix's revenue for the fourth quarter amounted to approximatively €20k.

Most of the revenues generated by the Company during this period result from the recharge of costs related to our license and collaboration agreement with PharmaEngine.

Overall, Nanobiotix's annual revenue in 2019 amounted to approximatively €68k.

The amount of cash and cash equivalent as of December 31st, 2019 amounted to €35 094k. This amount does not include the research tax credit related to 2018, normally expected in Q4 which was received in February 2020.

In November 2019, Nanobiotix announced promising results from a pre-clinical immuno-oncology study of NBTXR3 at the 2019 Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC). In the study, conducted at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, researchers studied NBTXR3 activated by radiation therapy in combination with anti-PD-1 treatment in immunocompetent mice. Combination treatment that included NBTXR3 and anti-PD-1 increased local control of the irradiated tumor, generated a marked abscopal effect, decreased the number of spontaneous lung metastases, and significantly increased survival when compared to other treatments in the study, including anti-PD-1 combined with radiation therapy alone. The results indicated that the combination treatment has the potential to achieve an equivalent abscopal effect at a lower dose of radiation.

The study also included an in vivo RadScopal model in which a second tumor received a low dose of radiation while the first tumor received a full dose. In this model, researchers evaluated NBTXR3 activated by radiation therapy combined with anti-PD-1 and anti-CTLA-4 treatment. In the study, combination treatment triggered better local control, along with significant increases in abscopal effect and survival, when compared to all other tested combinations. Several complete responses were observed in the second tumor of the group that received the NBTXR3 combination, while none were observed in the other groups. Nanobiotix believes these results could pave the way for the use of NBTXR3 to improve treatment outcomes for immunooncology patients, including checkpoint inhibitor non-responders.

On December 16th 2019, Nanobiotix received the French 2019 Prix Galien award for Most Innovative MedTech. This award recognizes outstanding biomedical and medical technology product achievements that improve the human condition.

2020 Financial agenda

Nanobiotix plans to announce its financial and operating results as follows:

March 13, 2020 2019 Annual results

April 28, 2020 Annual General Meeting, Paris, France

April 30, 2020 Revenue for Q1

July 17, 2020 Revenue for Q2

September 4, 2020 Half year results

October 23, 2020 Revenue for Q3

About NANOBIOTIX: www.nanobiotix.com

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is a leading, clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to significantly change patient outcomes by bringing nanophysics to the heart of the cell.

The Nanobiotix philosophy is rooted in designing pioneering, physical-based approaches to bring highly effective and generalized solutions to address unmet medical needs and challenges.

Nanobiotix's first-in-class, proprietary lead technology, NBTXR3, aims to expand radiotherapy benefits for millions of cancer patients. Nanobiotix's Immuno-Oncology program has the potential to bring a new dimension to cancer immunotherapies.

Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205; Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The Company's headquarters are in Paris, France with a U.S. affiliate in Cambridge, MA, and European affiliates in Spain and Germany. The Company also possesses an affiliate, Curadigm, located in Paris, France and Cambridge, MA in the U.S.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Nanobiotix and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Nanobiotix considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the reference document of Nanobiotix registered with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under number R.19-018 on April 30, 2019 (a copy of which is available on www.nanobiotix.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Nanobiotix operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Nanobiotix or not currently considered material by Nanobiotix. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Nanobiotix to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

