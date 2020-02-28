Yesterday, on February 27, 2020, the following instrument was incorrectly delisted. ISIN Long name /symbol Short name ------------------------------------------------ GB00BG5V4W91 BULL SAS X5 AVA 1 BULLSASX5AVA1 ------------------------------------------------ GB00BG5YN875 BULL DAX X20 AVA 2 BULLDAXX20AVA2 ------------------------------------------------ The delisting of the instrument was caused by a manual error by Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The trading will be resumed on Monday, March 2, 2020, according to ordinary trading scheme. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB