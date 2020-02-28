The "Portugal Mobile Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile market is constantly changing, due to a combination of effects from the development of new technologies, new smartphones and increasing competition with social apps.

Also, the regulatory environment continues to evolve to reflect changing realities.

The Portugal Mobile Market report will discuss all these issues affecting Portugal.

Moreover, the Portugal Mobile Market also analyses the Portuguese smartphone market and provides forecasts for the most important mobile indicators from 2020 until 2024.

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1: Executive summary

Section 2: Country overview

Section 3: Competitor landscape

3.1 MVNOs

3.2 Portability

Section 4: Regulatory environment

Section 5: Mobile internet

5.1 M2M

Section 6: The smartphone market

Section 7: Points for actions

Companies Mentioned

MEO

Vodafone

NOS

Lycamobile

Grupo APAX

Nowo

Onitelecom

CTT

Mundio Mobile/ Vectone

