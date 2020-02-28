The "Portugal Mobile Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The mobile market is constantly changing, due to a combination of effects from the development of new technologies, new smartphones and increasing competition with social apps.
Also, the regulatory environment continues to evolve to reflect changing realities.
The Portugal Mobile Market report will discuss all these issues affecting Portugal.
Moreover, the Portugal Mobile Market also analyses the Portuguese smartphone market and provides forecasts for the most important mobile indicators from 2020 until 2024.
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1: Executive summary
Section 2: Country overview
Section 3: Competitor landscape
3.1 MVNOs
3.2 Portability
Section 4: Regulatory environment
Section 5: Mobile internet
5.1 M2M
Section 6: The smartphone market
Section 7: Points for actions
Companies Mentioned
- MEO
- Vodafone
- NOS
- Lycamobile
- Grupo APAX
- Nowo
- Onitelecom
- CTT
- Mundio Mobile/ Vectone
