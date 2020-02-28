The "Russia Mobile Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The mobile market is constantly changing, due to a combination of effects from the development of new technologies, new smartphones and increasing competition.
For instance, since last year the number of MVNOs being launched has increased dramatically and this trend is to continue.
Also, the regulatory environment continues to evolve to reflect changing realities and increasing competition.
The Russia Mobile Market report will discuss all these issues affecting Russia.
Moreover, Russia Mobile Market also analyses the Russian smartphone market and provides forecasts for the most important Mobile indicators from 2020 until 2024.
Key Topics Covered:
SECTIONS
Section 1: Executive summary
Section 2: Country overview
Section 3: Competitor landscape
Section 4: Regulatory environment
Section 5: Mobile broadband
Section 6: The smartphone market
Section 7: Points for actions
Companies Mentioned
- MTS
- Megafon
- Beeline
- Tele2
- Rostelecom
- Sotovaja Svjaz Bashkortostana (SSB)
- Vainahtelecom
- SMARTS
- Sotovaja Svjaz MOTIV
- Tattelecom
- Tula cellular
- COMSTAR
