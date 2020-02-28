Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2020) - SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) ("SKRR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced private placement (see news release dated January 23, 2020) (the "Private Placement"). In the first tranche, 3,400,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.25 per Unit were issued for total gross proceeds of $850,000.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.50 per share for a period of 18 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement.

In connection with the first tranche, the Company paid aggregate cash finder's fees of $48,650 and issued 194,600 non-transferable finder warrants to certain brokers. The finder warrants have the same terms as the Warrants.

A portion of the Private Placement constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61- 101") as 80,000 Units were issued to a director of the Company pursuant to the Private Placement. The issuance of the securities to the insider of the Company are exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under MI 61-101 pursuant to subsections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) as the Company's common shares are not listed on a specified market and the fair market value of these securities will not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for payments and exploration expenditures on the Company's Olson and Cathro projects, corporate development, and general corporate and working capital purposes.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a four month hold period from the closing date in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company expects to close the balance of the Private Placement in a timely manner.

About SKRR Exploration Inc.:



SKRR Exploration Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The Company has an option to acquire up to 75% interest and title to the Olson Gold Project located in the La Ronge, Saskatchewan and the Company also has an option to acquire a 100% interest and title to the Cathro Gold Project located in La Ronge, Saskatchewan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl

President & CEO

Tel: 250-558-8340

