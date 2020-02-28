

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market suffered yet another setback as another massive round of selling amid rising worries about the impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus wiped off values on Friday.



The mood was so bearish and selling so widespread that all the components of the benchmark SMI and midprice index SMIM ended in negative territory.



The SMI ended the session with a loss of 374.43 points, or 3.67%, at 9,831.03, about 105 points off the day's low of 9,725.32. This has been a massive drop for the index from an all-time high of 11,270.00 touched just a few sessions ago.



Credit Suisse, Zurich Insurance Group, Novartis, Sika and UBS Group declined 4.2 to 5.1%.



Roche Holding, Lonza Group, Swisscom, Givaudan, ABB, Adecco, Swiss Re and Geberit lost 3.2 to 4%. Nestle, Alco, LafargeHolcim and Swatch Group also declined sharply.



In the midcap section, AMS, Temenos Group and Vifor Pharma lost 5.3 to 6%. BB Biotech, VAT Group, PSP Swiss Property, Clariant, Baloise Holding, Lindt & Sp Ps, Barry Callebaut, Dufry and Swiss Prime Site lost 4 to 5%.



In economic news, A leading indicator of the turning points in Switzerland's economy rose for a third straight month in February, defying expectations for an easing, showed the survey data that were largely collected before the news of the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy came to light.



The KOF economic barometer climbed to 100.9 from 100.1 in January, figures from the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed on Friday. Economists had forecast a lower score of 97.5.



The latest strengthening was primarily driven by an improvement in sentiment in the manufacturing sector, while only the indicators from the financial sector had a slightly negative impact.



But, the results are based on the sentiment before the outbreak of the coronavirus in northern Italy, the think tank said. The majority of the responses to the February KOF business tendency surveys, which carries the greatest weight in on the barometer, were given before the spread of coronavirus infections in northern Italy became known.



A report from the Federal Statistical Office showed Switzerland's retail sales fell for the first time in five months in January, dropping by a working-day adjusted 0.1% (year-on-year), after a 0.8% increase in December.



Sales of non-food sector rose 0.2% annually in January, while sales of food, beverages and tobacco fell 0.1%.



On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 0.6% in January, following a 0.5% fall in the prior month. This was the lowest outcome in five months.



