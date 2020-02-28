Allolio&Konrad to Become Part of Analysys Mason

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysys Mason today announced it has agreed to acquire Allolio&Konrad, a management consultancy based in Bonn, Germany, with long-term client relationships with Europe's leading telecoms operators. Allolio&Konrad has an extensive track record in the telecommunications industry, and its key services include the design, management and assurance of major business support systems (BSS) and operational support systems (OSS) transformation programmes and large-scale, multi-year IT strategy initiatives, alongside other solutions focussed on performance and operations management. Within the last decade, Allolio&Konrad, has also successfully supported business and IT transformations within the German banking and utility sectors. Allolio&Konrad has 45 permanent employees.

"We are delighted to welcome colleagues from Allolio&Konrad to Analysys Mason. This represents a very significant expansion which complements the work done by our Nordic offices and our world-leading Telecom Software Research. The office in Bonn will also form the basis of further expansion of our established consulting and research offerings to existing and new German-based clients or those with an interest in the German market" says Bram Moerman, CEO at Analysys Mason.

Peter McMenemy, MD of Allolio&Konrad said, "We are very excited to be joining Analysys Mason as this will significantly strengthen our offerings as our transformation and consulting capabilities will embed seamlessly with Analysys Mason's deep telecoms industry expertise. Furthermore, being able to access Analysys Mason's global research and insights will allow us to support our clients' strategic priorities and ensure the best possible outcomes for them."

"The acquisition of Allolio&Konrad builds logically on other recent acquisitions, strengthening Analysys Mason's position in the market for strategic, digital transformation, IT transformation, and performance consulting, and broadening its skills base to support the accelerating demand for 5G expertise. A presence in Germany complements the existing footprint of Analysys Mason's international offices, adding valuable skills and expertise to better serve its multinational clients," says Jens Montanana, CEO of Datatec Group, Analysys Mason's parent company.

The acquisition is subject to the approval by the German Competition Authorities and is expected to be finalised in March 2020.

Analysys Mason has its head office in London, and offices in Cambridge, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Kolkata, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, New Delhi, New York, Oslo, Paris, Singapore and Stockholm.

