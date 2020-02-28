Chronic: 2020 Philadelphia Flower Show to Include The Greenroom Cannabis Exhibit for First Time

First-ever interactive exhibit will educate attendees on the cannabis plant and its evolving role in health and wellness

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2020 / Chronic, a Philadelphia-based brand marketing consultancy focused on supporting cannabis brands and products, today announced that it will host the first-ever cannabis exhibit at the Philadelphia Flower Show (https://theflowershow.com). The exhibit, called The Greenroom, runs throughout the duration of the Flower Show, from February 29 - March 8. The informative and interactive medical cannabis exhibit boasts immersive activities, installations, and speaking panel sessions designed to educate attendees on multiple aspects of the cannabis plant and its role in medical and veterinary health and wellness.

Within the exhibit, visitors will learn about the history of cannabis, the different types of cannabis plants, the plant's life cycle, US Department of Health-approved conditions for medical-use, and how to obtain a medical card. Visitors will also be able to participate in Q&A forums. While no THC or CBD products will be available for purchase, the exhibit will include a interactive map highlighting dispensaries and approved physicians in the Philadelphia region.

"This February marks two years since Pennsylvania legalized medical marijuana, and we are thrilled to host the first ever cannabis exhibit within the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show, an event widely known for its great tradition and rich pageantry," said Greg Ricciardi, CEO of Chronic. "The purpose of The Greenroom is to provide Flower Show attendees with answers to all the questions they have about medical marijuana -- but may have been afraid to ask. By presenting at popular public events like the Flower Show, we hope to quell any apprehension or fear the public has surrounding cannabis, while creating an environment where industry experts are available to answer questions in a transparent, straightforward and factual way."

Open to all attendees, The Greenroom's presentation topics include: The Various Types of Cannabis Plant: Sativa, Indica, Hybrid and Beyond; THC & CBD: What's the Difference; Medical Cannabis and How it's Consumed; and Visiting a Medical Cannabis Dispensary: What to Expect. For a full panel schedule and more information about attending the Flower Show, please visit https://theflowershow.com/experiences/exhibits-and-highlights/.

Industry leaders from Pennsylvania growers, manufacturers and dispensaries, including Grassroots, Prime Wellness, Herbology and Keystone Shops, as well as CBD product brands Mitchell's Medicinals and Green Life Pros, are the sponsors and have partnered with Chronic on production of The Greenroom.

For more information about The Greenroom cannabis exhibit at the 2020 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show, please visit: https://thegreenroom.wearechronic.com.

The launch of The Green Room was first covered in the Philadelphia Inquirer today.

https://www.inquirer.com/business/weed/philadelphia-flower-show-marijuana-debut-2020-20200228.html

About The PHS Philadelphia Flower Show

The PHS (Philadelphia Horticultural Society) Philadelphia Flower Show is the nation's largest and longest-running indoor horticultural event and features stunning displays by the world's premier floral and landscape designers. Started in 1829, the Show introduces diverse plant varieties and sustainable garden and design concepts. In addition to the major garden displays, the Flower Show hosts world-renowned competitions in horticulture and artistic floral arranging, gardening presentations and demonstrations, special events, and the citywide Bloom Philly pre-Show celebration. For more information about the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show and to purchase tickets, visit: https://theflowershow.com and follow the Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Chronic

Chronic is a purpose-first strategic brand consultancy and brand marketing agency created from the award-winning Creative Brand Agency, 20Nine. Based in Philadelphia, Chronic is dedicated to helping businesses in the cannabis market build strategic brand foundations, connected brand stories, cohesive identity systems, and engaging marketing executions focused on actionable responses, and all built around a clear and compelling purpose platform. For more information about Chronic, visit www.wearechronic.com.

