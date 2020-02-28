Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DJQK ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 Ticker-Symbol: 1T1 
Tradegate
28.02.20
18:54 Uhr
13,335 Euro
-0,495
-3,58 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
TECHNIPFMC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECHNIPFMC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,395
13,555
22:00
13,530
13,660
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TECHNIPFMC
TECHNIPFMC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TECHNIPFMC PLC13,335-3,58 %