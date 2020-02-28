Technavio has been monitoring the choke and kill manifold market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.23 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Increase in global rig count has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, growing adoption of renewable sources of energy might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Choke and Kill Manifold Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Choke and Kill Manifold Market is segmented as below:

Application

Onshore

Offshore

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Choke and Kill Manifold Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our choke and kill manifold market report covers the following areas:

Choke and Kill Manifold Market Size

Choke and Kill Manifold Market Trends

Choke and Kill Manifold Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rise in consumption of oil and gas as one of the prime reasons driving the choke and kill manifold market growth during the next few years.

Choke and Kill Manifold Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the choke and kill manifold market, including some of the vendors such as Awaltek Sdn Bhd, AXON Pressure Products Inc., Camtop (Shanghai) Machinery Equipment Co. Ltd., EthosEnergy Group Ltd., GTP Solutions, National Oilwell Varco Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., TechnipFMC Plc, Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc. and Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the choke and kill manifold market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Choke and Kill Manifold Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist choke and kill manifold market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the choke and kill manifold market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the choke and kill manifold market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of choke and kill manifold market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

Onshore Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Offshore Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Awaltek Sdn Bhd

AXON Pressure Products Inc.

Camtop (Shanghai) Machinery Equipment Co. Ltd.

EthosEnergy Group Ltd.

GTP Solutions

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Schlumberger Ltd.

TechnipFMC Plc

Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc.

Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200228005304/en/

Contacts:

