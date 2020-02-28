Technavio has been monitoring the fitness app market 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 1.68 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200228005294/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fitness App Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Demand for wearable devices has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Request a free sample report
Fitness App Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Fitness App Market is segmented as below:
Gender
- Female
- Male
Application
- Lifestyle Monitoring
- Health Monitoring
- Others
Geographic Segmentation
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40200
Fitness App Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our fitness app market 2020-2024 report covers the following areas:
- Fitness App Market Size
- Fitness App Market Trends
- Fitness App Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies proliferation of a variety of fitness apps as one of the prime reasons driving the fitness app market growth during the next few years.
Fitness App Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the fitness app market, including some of the vendors such as adidas AG, ASICS Digital Inc., Azumio Inc., BetterME., FitNow Inc., Google LLC, Nike Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Under Armour Inc. and YAZIO GmbH. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the fitness app market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Fitness App Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist fitness app market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the fitness app market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the fitness app market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fitness app market vendors
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market outlook
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Lifestyle monitoring Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Health monitoring Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GENDER
- Market segmentation by gender
- Comparison by gender
- Female Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Male Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by gender
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing number of M&A
- Rising investments
- Proliferation of fitness apps
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- adidas AG
- ASICS Digital Inc.
- Azumio Inc.
- BetterME.
- FitNow Inc.
- Google LLC
- Nike Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Under Armour Inc.
- YAZIO GmbH
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200228005294/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/