Hannover House, Inc.: Hannover House Confirms Original Shareholder's Meeting Date of March 7, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2020 / Hannover House, Inc. (OTCPINK:HHSE) has announced that it will be holding it's annual meeting of shareholder on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00-am Central Time. A previously planned date for Saturday, Feb. 29, has been delayed due to formatting and uploading issues with the company's new registration status with the Securities and Exchange Commission Edgar Database. A formatting and compliance supplier attempted to upload a Form 8 information statement for Hannover House, Inc. on Wednesday, and was informed by the S.E.C. that new credentials for Hannover House would first need to be issued, which is now underway. The company's plan has been to file the Form 8 Information Statement, followed by the Form 10 Registration Statement.

"The primary issues of interest to our shareholders are the Form 10 Registration and the new information contained in this disclosure statement and filing about new company ventures," said Eric Parkinson, C.E.O. of Hannover House. "In respect of our shareholder's time, we did not feel that holding the meeting tomorrow, before the filing issues with the S.E.C. have been resolved, would be productive. Our original shareholder's meeting date of March 7 has therefore been reinstated," he concluded.

The shareholder's meeting will be live-streamed via an internet link on the company's website, www.HannoverHouse.com. It will be open and accessible to the public, and not limited to shareholders of record.

Hannover House, Inc. was established in 1993 and has been operating continuously for 27 years. The company has evolved with the changing media delivery platforms, from VHS and DVD to the newly emerging consumer preference for digital streaming. Hannover House is currently involved with the production of several high profile feature films as well as with the development and launch of a multi-studio, one-stop digital streaming channel branded under the "MyFlix" website, OTT channel and APP.

