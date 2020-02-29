Technavio has been monitoring the skincare products market and it is poised to grow by USD 39.01 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

Presence of premium brands has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, availability of counterfeit skincare products might hamper market growth.

Skincare products 2020-2024: Segmentation

Skincare products are segmented as below:

Product

Face Skincare Products

Body Skincare Products

Product specification

Skin Brightening Products

Anti-aging Skincare Products

Sun Protection Products

Moisturizers

Others

Distribution channel

Offline

Online

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Skincare products 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our skincare products report covers the following areas:

Skincare products size

Skincare products trends

Skincare products industry analysis

This study identifies rising demand for multifunctional skincare products as one of the prime reasons driving the skincare products growth during the next few years.

Skincare products 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the skincare products, including some of the vendors such as Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Johnson Johnson Services Inc., LOreal SA, Procter Gamble, Revlon Consumer Products Corp., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies and Unilever PLC. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the skincare products are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Skincare products 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist skincare products growth during the next five years

Estimation of the skincare products size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the skincare products

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of skincare products vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Face skincare products Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Body skincare products Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel placement

Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Product specification

Market segments

Comparison by product specification placement

Skin brightening products Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Anti aging skincare products Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Sun protection products Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Moisturizers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product specification

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Beiersdorf AG

CHANEL Ltd.

Groupe Clarins

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

LOreal SA

Procter Gamble

Revlon Consumer Products Corp.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Estee Lauder Companies

Unilever PLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

