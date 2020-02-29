Gratomic Inc.: Gratomic Announces Resignation of Arno Brand as Co-CEO

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2020 / Gratomic Inc. ("GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(FRANKFURT:CB81) (WKN:A143MR) announces that Arno Brand has resigned as Co-CEO of the Company. Mr. Brand will remain a director of the Company and continue to act as an adviser to the Company for the completion of its processing plant in Namibia. Sheldon Inwentash, Executive Chairman and CEO of the Company stated: "I would like to thank Arno for his service to the Company as Co-CEO."

About Gratomic Inc.

Gratomic is an advanced materials company focused on mine to market commercialization of graphite products most notably high value graphene-based components for a range of mass market products. We have a JV collaborating with Perpetuus Carbon Technology, a leading European manufacturer of graphenes, to use Aukam graphite to manufacture graphene products for commercialization on an industrial scale. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GRAT.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca or contact:

Jakson Inwentash, Director 416-454-9892 E-mail inquiries: jinwentash@threedcap.com

