Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2020) - HyperBlock Inc. (CSE: HYPR) ("HyperBlock" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm it has filed its unaudited interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related officer certifications for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019.

HyperBlock to apply to request CTO be lifted

Now that 2019 third Quarter financials have been filed and the Company's continuous disclosure record is current, the Company plans to apply to have the cease trade orders in respect of its shares revoked. The Company will undertake all reasonable efforts to have the cease trade orders revoked as soon as possible but there can be no assurance that the cease trade orders will be revoked. The Company will continue to provide further updates when available.

About HyperBlock Inc.

HyperBlock is a leading publicly traded crypto-asset enterprise. The Company operates one of North America's most efficient cryptocurrency datacenters and provides complementary product offerings, which include cryptocurrency mining, Mining-as-a-Service (MAAS), server hosting and server hardware sales, depending on market conditions. HyperBlock is committed to operating as sustainably as possible, purchasing electricity for its flagship US datacenter from a hydro-electricity generator - and employing advanced recycling technology to minimize environmental impact. Learn more at www.hyperblock.co

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information and Future-Orientated Financial Information

