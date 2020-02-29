Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 29.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DKJ4 ISIN: BMG069741020 Ticker-Symbol: 20Q 
Tradegate
26.02.20
21:17 Uhr
2,000 Euro
-0,060
-2,91 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,640
1,740
28.02.
1,620
1,700
28.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AURANIA RESOURCES
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD2,000-2,91 %