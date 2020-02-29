Web Ventures Announces Acquisition of Sprout Invoices

InMotion Hosting's Second Acquisition Announcement of WordCamp Miami

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2020 / Web Ventures, a member of the InMotion Hosting family, announced today at WordCamp Miami that it has acquired Sprout Invoices, a popular WordPress invoice plugin.

This is the second acquisition Web Ventures is announcing at WordCamp Miami, following the weForms press release yesterday.

"Bringing Sprout Invoices into the InMotion Family was a no-brainer," Web Ventures President Sunil Saxena said. "Dan Cameron did a fantastic job creating a product that improves the lives and success of its customers, proven by his industry-leading customer retention rates. His vision of making invoicing fast, easy, and fully customizable is exactly the kind of value we aim to bring to customers' lives, and we're excited to bring this to a much wider audience of small businesses."

Designed to give WordPress site owners an easy way to invoice and get paid, Sprout Invoices allows users to create fully customizable estimates and invoices, establish payment scheduling and terms for clients, and improve business workflow with automated tasks.

"Since starting Sprout Invoices more than five years ago, my mission has been to provide the best solution for WordPress site owners to invoice and easily get paid," Dan Cameron, Creator of Sprout Invoices said. "I'm excited for InMotion to continue this mission, provide superior support, and strengthen the product."

Mike Demopoulos of Web Ventures will be on-site at WordCamp Miami to answer any questions regarding this acquisition.

Contact

Mike Demopoulos

Web Ventures Lead Hand Shaker

mikedemo@webventures.io

(757) 416-6574

About Web Ventures

Web Ventures is the Acquisitions and Investment arm of the InMotion Hosting family. Having recently acquired W3 Total Cache, Elegant Marketplace, and weForms, Web Ventures plans to continue investing in WordPress companies for the foreseeable future, with multiple additional announcements expected at WordCamp Europe in Porto, Portugal in the first half of 2020.

Additional Links

Web Ventures Official Website

Sprout Invoices Official Website

SOURCE: Web Ventures, A Division of InMotion Hosting

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576713/Web-Ventures-Announces-Acquisition-of-Sprout-Invoices