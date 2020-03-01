Production index: The working-day adjusted production index for industries and construction (ÖNACE 2008 B-F) fell by 5.3% in December 2019 against December of the previous year, according to calculations by Statistics Austria. Compared to November 2019, it declined by 2.0% (seasonally adjusted). Inflation: In January 2020, the inflation rate was 2.0%, as Statistics Austria reports (December 2019: 1.7%). Higher price dynamics for fuels were mainly responsible for the increase of the January inflation rate. Price increases for housing, water and energy (+3.0% compared to January 2019) remained the most important price driver, followed by those for restaurants and hotels (+3.1%). The index level of the consumer price index 2015 (CPI 2015) was 107.6 in January 2020. Compared to ...

