Winston Gold Corp.: Winston Gold Leases Licensed Radersburg Mill in Montana

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2020 / Winston Gold Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation") (CSE:WGC) (OTCQB:WGMCF) is pleased to announce that it has finalized a lease agreement with an option to purchase the Pardine Mill LLC., located in Radersburg, Montana.

The Pardine Mill is located just 35 miles (56 km) by paved road from the Corporation's wholly owned Winston Gold project which is situated near Helena, Montana.

"Leasing the Pardine Mill represents a significant step towards starting mining operations at the Winston Gold project," commented Mr. Murray Nye, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Winston Gold. "The Pardine mill and its associated lined tailings impoundment have been idle for a number of years but they remain fully licensed and only require some minor maintenance to bring them back on-line."

The mill has a nameplate capacity of 150 tons per day and hosts a ball milling circuit as well as both a gravity and flotation circuit. This should complement the mineralized rock that is to be processed from the Parallel and Block 93 veins. The plant will be a zero-discharge facility with respect to water.

Milling operations are anticipated to come on stream by the second quarter of 2020. In the meantime, Winston Gold plans to execute several minor maintenance activities which will include:

Building maintenance

Plumbing, Painting and Demarcations

Fine ore bin and conveyors and belt scale installation

Electric motor testing

Wet commissioning of mill circuit

Naturally, with any re-commissioning activities there is always the chance for unseen challenges to arise. Should this occur, Winston Gold will strive to overcome any issues in a timely and budget conscious manner.

"Once the Pardine mill has been revamped, I believe the facility can be maintained as a turn-key mineral processing plant, commented Mr. Joseph Carrabba, Executive Chairman of Winston Gold. "Since the mill lies in the heart of a region blessed with precious metal endowment, the future value opportunities are significant."

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by Dr. Criss Capps PhD. P.Geol., an independent consultant to Winston Gold Corp. Dr. Capps is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Winston Gold

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired the under-explored and under-exploited Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.

