Amag: Amag Austria Metall AG reported a reduction in revenues by 3 % to Euro 1,066.0 mn. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew year-on-year from Euro 141.0 mn to Euro 143.0 mn. Main reasons for the increase included lower raw material and energy costs as well as higher shipment volumes. As a result, the effect on earnings from the lower price level was more than offset. With an operating result (EBIT) of Euro 61.1 mn, the previous year's result (2018: Euro 60.6 mn) was also slightly exceeded for the reasons already described. Net income after taxes reduced from Euro 44.5 mn to Euro 38.6 mn due to a less favourable net financial result as well as higher income taxes. Gerald Mayer, CEO of AMAG comments: "Our very good operating earnings and cash flow ...

