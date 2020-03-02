

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U. S. Steel said it has closed on the purchase of POSCO-California Corporation's 50% partnership interest in USS-POSCO Industries.



In the near term, U. S. Steel plans to operate USS-POSCO Industries as a separate entity.



'After a long, collaborative relationship, U. S. Steel and POSCAL concluded that ownership of UPI by a single group represents the best opportunity for UPI to continue operating effectively and serve its customers,' the company said.



