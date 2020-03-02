



TOKYO, Mar 2, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced its new graduate recruitment plans for fiscal 2021, as well as its mid-career recruitment plans for fiscal 2020. Fujitsu places an emphasis on prospective employees' potential for future growth in the organization, regardless of whether they are new graduates or mid-career applicants.Fujitsu will also further accelerate the recruitment of talent with high level of expertise such as AI engineers, cybersecurity engineers, and data scientists. In this way, the company aims to acquire diverse talent both from overseas and within Japan.As for Fujitsu's new graduate recruitment plan for fiscal 2021, the company will continue to hire a certain number of new graduates every year, regardless of short-term economic fluctuations. It plans to hire 750 new graduates as it did in the previous year, and it will continue to conduct year-round recruitment that was initiated in 2019, recruiting university and graduate students in their final year and those that have already graduated, throughout the year.In fiscal 2020, as in the previous year, Fujitsu plans to hire a total of 300 mid-career talent to further improve its human resources and expand its DX (digital transformation) business, in line with its management direction. The mid-career employees will include university graduates with potential for future growth, as well as an expert talent who can be expected to comprise a competent, business-ready workforce.By further enhancing its human resources through the recruitment of new graduates and mid-career talent, and by accelerating its shift from an IT company to a DX company, the company aims to contribute to resolving various issues facing our customers and society.Moreover, Fujitsu will conduct fair recruitment in accordance with the "Request for Employment and Recruitment Activity for University Students who are Graduating in Spring 2021" issued by the Japanese government.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 132,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (Code: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.0 trillion yen (US $36 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.Source: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.