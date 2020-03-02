SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / To celebrate the new website BQ.net going live, Bitsdaq is going to launch the Brand Upgrade Carnival in March. At the same time, BQ.net will further strengthen cooperation with Bittrex by reducing the trading fees rate for all currencies.

The Bitsdaq Branding Team has made significant progress on the brand upgrading. BQ.net is going to hold a Brand Upgrade Carnival in March with several events to give back to new and existing supporters. The details could be found on the official website .

Ricky Ng, founder and CEO of BQ.net said that the brand upgrading will bring access to a larger market with the aim of ultimately launching trading globally.

"By working together with Bittrex, both exchanges are able to expand the current client offerings to a globally advanced and reliable trading platform."

Bitsdaq Listing Application: listing@bitsdaq.com.

Ricky also said that the project could list on Bitsdaq first and seek listing on Bittrex after a period of incubation and growth. This method has four unique advantages:

1) Shared market depth with Bittrex to create the best liquidity.

2) Quicker review of the project and increased efficiency of the listing process. High-quality projects can also get on Bitsdaq's Preferred-Project IEO Platform.

3) A secure system, optimization of the KYC and AML process to provide a compliant and convenient trading environment.

4) Stand out in the market by relying on Bitsdaq's powerful industry resources.

About BQ.net

https://BQ.net

BQ.net is a secure, reliable and advanced digital asset platform operating in Asia and built on cutting edge trading technology. The company provides opportunities and solutions for customers who want access to a broader selection of digital assets on a secure and reliable platform.

