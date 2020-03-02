Forbes Ventures Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, March 1
2 March 2020
FORBES VENTURES
("Forbes" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding and Holding in Company
Forbes Ventures announces that it has been notified by Quanta Capital Limited ("Quanta") that Quanta has transferred its holding of 273,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to MEGH UK Limited ("MEGHUK"), at a price of 0.0915p per Ordinary Share. MEGHUK is jointly owned by Rob Cooper, the Chief Executive of Forbes, and Craig Cornick, both of whom were also directors of and shareholders in Quanta.
The Ordinary Shares held by MEGHUK represent 59.84% of the Company's issued share capital. The Company has received a TR-1 which is reproduced without amendment below. Following this transaction, Quanta no longer has a notifiable interest in the Company.
The Directors of Forbes accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)
|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
|Forbes Ventures
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|Non-UK issuer
|2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify):
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|Name
|MEGH UK Limited
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|Manchester, United Kingdom
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
|Name
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
|28/02/2020
|6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|28/02/2020
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|59.84
|59.84
|456,251,830
|Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
|8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|Ord GBP 0.001
|273,000,000
|59.84
|KYG361891016
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
|273,000,000
|59.84
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date
|Exercise/
Conversion Period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date
|Exercise/
Conversion Period
|Physical or cash
settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(please add additional rows as necessary)
|Name
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of the proxy holder
|The number and % of voting rights held
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|11. Additional information
|Place of completion
|Manchester, United Kingdom
|Date of completion
|28 February 2020
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.