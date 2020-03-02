PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET 05.06.2019 Frigate FRGTE Subscription period RIG 10.04.2020 02.03.2020 Sakret Holdings SAKR090024FA Initial RIG listing/admission 02.03.2020 New Hanza Capital NHCA Interim report, 12 RIG 06.03.2020 months 02.03.2020 AUGA group AUG1L Investors event VLN 02.03.2020 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN 02.03.2020 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Sales figures VLN 06.03.2020 02.03.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGGCB12028A LTGGNB12028A securities auction 02.03.2020 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN 08.03.2020 03.03.2020 CP Funding 1 Plc CPFB000020FB Initial TLN listing/admission 03.03.2020 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund Coupon payment date VLN I CAPT050022FA 04.03.2020 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Investors event VLN 05.03.2020 Latvenergo Investors event RIG ELEK 06.03.2020 Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius Notice on General VLN ESO1L meeting 06.03.2020 Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius Audited annual VLN ESO1L report 06.03.2020 Ignitis gamyba LNR1L Notice on General VLN meeting 06.03.2020 Ignitis gamyba LNR1L Audited annual VLN report 06.03.2020 Ignitis grupe LEGR020027A Notice on General VLN LEGR0187528A meeting 06.03.2020 Ignitis grupe LEGR020027A Audited annual VLN LEGR0187528A report 07.03.2020 Attistibas finanšu institucija Coupon payment date RIG Altum ALTM013025A For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.