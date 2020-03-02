

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German defense contractor Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK) reported that its earnings after taxes for fiscal year 2019 was 354 million euros, unchanged from last year. Earnings per share rose to 7.77 euros from 7.10 euros in the previous year.



The operating result or EBIT before special items was 505 million euros, an increase of 2.9% from 491 million euros in the prior year.



Annul sales were 6.26 billion euros, representing an increase of 1.7% from last year's 6.15 billion euros. When adjusted for positive currency effects and portfolio effects, sales growth was 0.5%.



Order backlog increases by 20% to 11 billion euros from the prior year.



The company said it will publish its final financial results and outlook for fiscal 2020 on March 18, 2020.



