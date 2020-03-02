Kamux is Further Expanding in Germany - Showroom no. 8 to be Opened in Lübeck

Kamux Corporation Press Release 2 March 2020 at 9:00

HELSINKI, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux, a company specialising in used car sales, is continuing its strong growth. Kamux is further expanding its operations in Germany by opening a new showroom in Lübeck in the summer 2020.

Our next phase of expansion

"In the big picture, Lübeck is considered as a part of Hamburg Metropolitan area but Lübeck regiopolitan area is a significant economic centre of its own. Lübeck area has a lot of potential, and we are delighted to open our first showroom there. This is our next phase in expansion in Germany," says Mr. Oliver Michels, German Country Director.

There are approximately 218.000 inhabitants Lübeck. Kamux's showroom will be located in the southern part of the city which is a vivid car dealership area with excellent connections for customers.

"The new showroom will be located only 40 kilometres away from Kamux's Ahrensburg showroom so it nicely complements our network," says Mr. Michels.

Service and digital footprint

"Kamux stands out from other car dealerships with its focus and expertise in used car sale, service culture and strong digital presence. For our customers, opening a new store means a wider selection of cars to meet their needs. All our cars are available through all our outlets and online. Often customers choose to start their journey through digital channels, and home deliveries are available for customers who prefer to do online shopping from start to finish," says Mr. Ilkka Virtanen, Director of International Business.

Attitude matters

"We'll start recruiting soon the Kamux Lübeck sales team. The right attitude is key, and previous experience in car sales is not essential. Kamux has a unique training programme where new employees will have the opportunity to learn the profession and customer service skills", says Mr. Oliver Michels, German Country Director.

More information:

Oliver Michels, KAMUX Auto GmbH, Country Director, tel. +49-40-5555-489-0

Ilkka Virtanen, Kamux Corporation, Director of International Business, tel. +358-40-727-5856

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 72 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 250,000 used cars, 55,432 of which were sold in 2019. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 658.5 million in 2019. In 2019, Kamux's average number of employees was 595 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

