Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DLU2 ISIN: SE0009414576 Ticker-Symbol: OND 
Frankfurt
02.03.20
08:48 Uhr
10,510 Euro
+0,260
+2,54 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONCOPEPTIDES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONCOPEPTIDES AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,730
11,000
09:20
PR Newswire
02.03.2020 | 08:22
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oncopeptides Strengthens its Organization by Appointing Karolina Vilval as General Counsel

STOCKHOLM, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO) announced today that Karolina Vilval has been appointed as General Counsel of Oncopeptides. Karolina has 15 years of experience from different positions at Swedish Orphan Biovitrum. Prior to joining Oncopeptides, she served as Associate Legal Director at Gilead Sciences Sweden AB for business area Oncology, HIV and Inflammation. She will be a member Oncopeptides' Management Team and will start today.

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company is focusing on the development of the lead product candidate melflufen, a novel peptide-drug conjugate that rapidly delivers a cytotoxic payload into tumor cells. Melflufen is in development as a new treatment for the hematological cancer multiple myeloma and is currently being tested in multiple clinical studies including the pivotal phase 2 HORIZON study and the ongoing phase 3 OCEAN study. Oncopeptides' headquarters is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO.

More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

For more information, please contact:
Jakob Lindberg, CEO of Oncopeptides
E-mail: jakob.lindberg@oncopeptides.com
Telephone: +46-8-615-20-40

Rein Piir, Head of Investor Relations at Oncopeptides
E-mail: rein.piir@oncopeptides.com
Cell phone: +46-70-853-72-92

This information was submitted for publication at 08.00 CET March 2, 2020.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/oncopeptides-ab/r/oncopeptides-strengthens-its-organization-by-appointing-karolina-vilval-as-general-counsel,c3050061

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15404/3050061/1203876.pdf

Press release - new General Counsel to Oncopeptides

ONCOPEPTIDES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire