Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 513700 ISIN: DE0005137004 Ticker-Symbol: QSC 
Xetra
02.03.20
09:05 Uhr
1,180 Euro
+0,056
+4,98 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
QSC AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QSC AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,170
1,184
09:20
1,166
1,184
09:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
QSC
QSC AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QSC AG1,180+4,98 %