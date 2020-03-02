

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - German Cloud and ICT provider QSC AG (QSCGF) Monday reported that fiscal 2019 consolidated net income was 73.5 million euros, including charges related to the sale of Plusnet and new planning. EBITDA was 140.3 million euros.



For the year, revenues were 238.0 million euros. Excluding the TC business sold as of June 30, 2019, QSC generated revenues of 127.4 million euros in the 2019 financial year.



Further, the Management Board will propose the distribution of a dividend of 3 cents per share once again for approval by the Annual General Meeting on May 20.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2020, QSC said it is continuing to consistently implement its '2020plus' growth strategy. Based on strong new orders figures, the company projects revenue growth of at least 13 percent to more than 143 million euros.



For fiscal 2020, the company has budgeted EBITDA of up to negative 5 million euros. QSC expects to generate sustainably positive EBITDA from the fourth quarter of 2020 once again.



Further for 2022, QSC expects to generate revenues of 200 million euros, a sustainably positive free cash flow and an EBITDA margin of more than 10 percent.



