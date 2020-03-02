Gamesys Group PLC Announces Commences debt repayment with significant paydown

Commences debt repayment with significant paydown

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the "Company"), a leading international online gaming operator, is pleased to announce a significant repayment of its current debt balance.

The Company has made the first paydown of £40 million towards its debt balances. The paydown represents more than 15% of the Company's outstanding GBP debt and is approximately 7% of total outstanding debt, including its EUR tranche.

Keith Laslop, Chief Financial Officer, said: "As we've stated previously, a key strategic goal for the Board is to have our long-term leverage ratio in-line with our peers, which is currently in the range of 1-2 times adjusted EBITDA. Our significant cash generation allows us to rapidly de-lever and today's paydown is an important first step in attaining that goal."

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk) and Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

